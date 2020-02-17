State level lawyers’ conference concludes: Judges, lawyers need to be vigilant about law enforcers: Bhujbal

NASHIK: It’s high time that trials should be fast-tracked for speedy justice. The delay in getting justice can put the “suspect” behind bars for several years. While delivering justice on fast-track, precaution should be taken that the under-trials should not be affected and misuse of laws should be avoided.

Hence the judges and lawyers need to be vigilant about law enforcers, thus expressed Minister Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal at the conclusion of a 2-day state level lawyers’ conference organised in the city.

“Despite diversity in caste, creed and religion, the foundation of our demoracy is still stood firm on a solid platform due to the Constitution of India. It is a great pleasure that for the first time in 135 years that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) visited Nashik,” the minister said. CJI Sharad Bobade on Saturday had attended the lawyers conference in the city.

“For a speedy settlement of pending court cases through fast-track system, the state government has given its nod for a new building which may cost Rs 171 crore. In future we will try for a separate bench in Nashik,” Bhujbal stated. In the current scenario, due to media trials pressure is mounted on our judicial system to deliver justice.

While sanctiong bail to the accused, the judiciary should not think of what the media says, rather it should consider current situation and authentic documents before proceeding further. To seek a bail is the right of every undertrial and to maintain dignity of our judicial system is the prime responsibility of lawyers, he added.

While addressing the lawyers, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat emphasised on democratic values. “It is the duty of the judiciary to ensure that faith of people is not shaken while delivering justice. All the democratic pillars have equal responsibility to preserve our democratic system,” he said.

Bar Council of India national chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, lawyers conference convener Adv Jayant Jaybhave, Bar Council of India chairman Adv Satish Deshmukh, Maharahtra and Goa Bar Council chairman Adv Avinash Bhide, Nashik Bar Association chairman Adv Nitin Thakare and lawyers from all over the state were present in large numbers.