State level biodiversity seminar inaugurated at Igatpuri’s KPG College; Coexistence of living being must be respected: Dr Balajiwale

NASHIK :

Each one will have to contribute at their own levels to achieve the ecological balance of this earth and achieve the respect of biodiversity that makes our earth unique. These contributions can come in small ways in our daily living and will go a long way to help protect the environment, stated Executive Editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times in her opening session of the state-level seminar on Biodiversity.

A two days State Level Seminar on ‘Biodiversity Conservation: Its importance and Health’ was inaugurated at Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj’s Karmaveer Punjababa Govardhane College, Igatpuri.

The chief guest of the seminar was Er Bhausaheb Khatale, director, MVP, Igatpuri. The Head of the Geography department from Savitribai Phule Pune University – Dr Ravindra Jaybhave, Principal dr Ravi Bhaware, Dr S N Khairnar and Dr P R Bhabad, Principal KPG college were present on the dais.

Further, Dr Balajiwale guided the students on the topic of Civic Sense and how it is related to biodiversity. The loss of biodiversity is due to the very actions of mankind and changes in lifestyle. Mankind is finding the convenience of living without caring for nature. The importance of waste management, avoiding food wastage and in general habits of the people was also explained during the lecture.

In his introductory note, Dr PR Bhabad explained the basics of the biodiversity like how it is related to languages, culturalism, ethnicity, food habits, the physique of the people and other surrounding aspects. The programme was hosted by the head of the Zoology Department Prof Kanhaiya Chourasiya.