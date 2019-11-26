State Gov, CM remember martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

MUMBAI:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday placed wreaths and saluted the police martyrs, who laid down their lives during the terror attacks here 11 years ago at the Police Memorial here.

The Governor met the families of martyr police officers and police personnel present on this occasion. The Salutation Ceremony was organised by the Mumbai Police to pay tributes to the police offers, jawans and commandos of NSG.

Former Minister Ashish Shelar, former MLA Raj Purohit, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai Sanjay Barve and family members of martyred police officers and police personnel also paid tributes at the Police Memorial.

The Police Band played the Last Post and Rouse on the occasion. Veteran police officers J F Ribeiro, M N Singh, Ronald Mendonca and others were present on the occasion, an official statement said.