State excise busts illegal liquor plant

Nashik: The squad of state excise department raided illegal liquor manufacturing plant in Joida Shivar in Shirpur taluka and seized goods worth Rs. 2.65 lakh. A case has been registered against suspect Jadya Hyedra Pawra and other suspects who succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

Deputy commissioner Prasad Surve received input that illegal liquor manufacturing plant was functioning in Lalmati, Joida Shivar, taluka Shirpur. Accordingly, under guidance of M B Chavan, the squad led by secondary inspector D N Pote, S S Ravate, constables Kailas Kasbe, Amit Gangurde, Deepak Avhad and Vitthal Hake took the action on Friday.

The squad raided house no. 31 in jurisdiction of Joida gram panchayat and seized two barrels of country made liquor having 200 litres of liquor, bottling machine, electric motor, double bottling machine, diesel generator, 5,000 bottling seals, 5,000 labels, 100 empty paper boxes, 3,000 litres of incense, two barrels having capacity of 1,000 litre and a single empty barrel having capacity of 200 litre worth Rs. 2.65 lakh. Secondary inspector M B Chavan is investigating further into the matter.