Standing committee gives addl powers to civic chief

Nashik: Under various sections of municipal corporation acts, civic standing committe on Friday gave powers to the Municipal Commissioner to acquire private lands on both sides of public roads.

This decision was taken unanimously and announced, by chairperson Himgauri Adke. With this decision, traffic jam and regulation problem in the city will be solved and journey of Nashik’s development will begin, Adke said.

The 5th standing committee of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation was held on Friday under its chairman Himgauri Adke and in presence of Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

At the beginning, report of fourth meeting was approved. Thereafter, a subject to provide incentive Floor Space Index (FSI) to get land from concerned building owner or land owner to wide 6 and 7.5 metre roads in the city to 9 metre. Town secretary Avhal read the subject to give powers under municipal corporation act 14 was read.

Dinkar Patil demanded to give clarification about the subject. Informing the direction regarding progress by city in next 20 years is in new development draft, the Municipal Commissioner said, some things gone wrong so far.

Though there are unauthorised constructions, OC could not given. Considering this government brought a compounding policy and its term was till May 31, 2018. Some proposals have been received, but some problems are outside the compounding policy in the city and solutions over them were expected.

It is expected to think about traffic and transport in the city in it. Barring Gaothan area in the city, it is expected to broaden narrow roads in the city. Two vehicles cannot pass at a time on these roads. It is needed to make these roads 9 metre. Residents constructed additional construction on these roads.

Residents purchased these homes and are staying in them. There are two options to raze unauthorised construction which do not match under compounding policy and to find a way out as per provisions in the law, he added.

“According to the proposal, after widening 6 metre and 7.5 metre roads to 9 metre, FSI and incentive FSI can be loaded as per our DCPR. Unauthorised construction can be included in it. Traffic as well as other problems can be solved. For this powers have been given under some sections of municipal corporation act to acquire land for road widening.

We have to present this proposal before people. Suggestions and objections will be sought for this and will take action over this with approval by the standing committee. A proposal of 210 will be prepared in one and one-and-half month for this.

Thereafter amount or TDR will not be given to concerned for possession of lands by buildings and societies. Incentive FSI will be offered for using it for the same buildings. As per MRTP, no road will be smaller than 9 metre road. A periodical programme will be conducted for widening of the roads.

This problem can be solved with compounding policy and this proposal,” the Municipal Commissioner said at the end. Following clarification by the Municipal Commissioner Dinkar Patil said that the Municipal Commissioner informed about benefits of this proposal.

A way will be found out with this and citizens will get relief.

Considering this approve the proposal. Thereafter Sushma Pagare raised some questions regarding plots and buildings along 6 and 7.5 metre roads. She asked , whether compensation will be given after offering land of small plots for roads, if it is not possible to make construction on rest of the land.

The Municipal Commissioner made it clear that compensation will not be given. While replying to another question by Pagare regarding parking in front margin, he said there is no provision, if roads in the city are constructed as per development plan. As this proposal will provide relief to citizens, approve this proposal, Uddhav Nimse said.

Following detailed discussions on this subject, Chairperson Adke while announcing her decision said that government has brought compounding policy first and has now brought section 210 proposal for development of the city.

It will help in solving the traffic problem in the city. Considering this, this proposal was being sanctioned unanimously, she added. ‘It is impossible to make city free of stray dogs’

There were strong discussions over the subject of dog sterilisation. Many members objected the work method.

Bills were issuing without sterilisation of dogs and number of stray dogs is increasing, it was informed. Clarifying this, the Mayor said that it is impossible to make the city free of stray dogs. As per animal act, it not allowed to kill the dogs. Sterilization is the only option to limit their numbers.

Expenditure on large is spent for this, but considering doubts raised by members, the work will be monitored. Thereafter, the chairperson approved the subject. Approval to subject regarding post audit A subject to start post audit by stopping pre audit by audit department regarding expenditure on various works was sanctioned.

The Municipal Commissioner cleared the doubts raised by Dinkar Patil. If there is irregularity in the bill or it is excess, the concerned department will be responsible for this, he said.

After Dr. Sonawane claimed to kill 110 swine by veterinary department in seven days, Sushma Pagare informed that the number of swine in her prabhag is same and raised doubt over functioning of the veterinary department.

She demanded to make enquiry into the claim. Following the discussions, chairperson Adke ordered the administration to table report having pictures of the swine and video clips which caught and killed in next meeting.