SSC Results to be declared today

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results today (June 7). The results will be declared at 1 pm and students can check their results on websites of the Board.

To check the results, students need to log on to Maharashtra state board’s official website, mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Last year, around 14.5 lakh (84.4 per cent) of the total 16.2 lakh students had passed the examination in the state. While the girls scored the overall pass percentage of 91.97 per cent, boys recorded 87.27 pass percentage. Anxiety about the results loomed large since the last few days. Students have also been busy with online registrations for admissions and after the results tomorrow the hectic activity of admission process will begin.

How to check results online

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE’s official website — maharesults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link ‘SSC Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter Exam Roll Number in the given field.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ Option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.