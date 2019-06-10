SSC results : Nashik percentage drops by 9.48

NASHIK: The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination announced on Saturday ( June 8). However, the passing percentage has been dropped by 9.84 percent this year. Last year, the result percentage was 86.42, while this year the passing percentage was 77.58 per cent. On the backdrop of this, Deshdoot Times speaks to a student and the secretary of the SSC board to ascertain the reasons behind this.

Nitin Upasani, divisional secretary, SSC board, Nashik said, “In an experiment, we gave activity-based paper for first time. However, students failed to understand this concept. This is the principal reason behind dropping of SSC percentage. Despite this, the overall ranking has been improved this year.

There were internal 20 marks for Marathi, Hindi and English languages. Schools have no more allowed to give internal marks. They were allowed to give internal marks for practicals of mathematics and social science subjects ” “A total of 25 flying squads and 100 sitting squads were formed to monitor examination centers and kept a strict vigil to curb copying instances.

In addition, supervisors were kept strict vigil in the examination hall. As a result, there were less copying instances this year than last year. This is also one of reasons behind lowering of results,” he added. While informing about low SSC results this year, Sabik Dseshmukh, an SSC student said, “We all referred last year’s question papers. However, the format of examination has been changed this year. As a result, we failed to understand the question paper as it was based on activity.”

Further, he says, “This year, our internal marks were removed, Due to this the passing percentage has been lowered. We were not allowed to ask a single word to other students in the examination hall. We have to work hard for HSC examination.” The practical exam was held in February month.

While the written exam was held in March month. Out of 198750 students who had appeared for the exams in the Nashik division 14113 students cleared the exam in all subject, In a district, 179 schools were scored 100 per cent results while the 445 schools get more than 90 per cent results. In all 96.33 per cent of students with English as the first language passed the exam.

The subject wise pass percentages of students are 93.62 per cent in Marathi, 92.57 per cent in math, 94.48 per cent in science, 79.26 per cent in Marathi, 92.12 per cent in social science 84.18 per cent in Hindi 83.11 per cent in English and 80.3 per cent in Urdu. This year the total percentage of Nashik division fell this year, its ranking increased sixth to the fourth rank.