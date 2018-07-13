SSC, HSC supplementary examinations from July 17

NASHIK: In a move that will prove beneficial to SSC (Class X) and HSC (Class XII) students who fail to clear their papers in the first attempt, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Education Department (Secondary), Zilla Parishad, Nashik have issued a joint statement on Friday that the supplementary exams (re-exams) will be held from July 17 to August 4.

While the decision to hold the re-exams earlier was announced by Education Minister Vinod Tawde months ago, the official date announcement was made now. To be appeared by 5,847 students, re-examination for SSC would be conducted in as many as 16 centres across the district comprising 4 city centres and 12 rural.

The re-exam is scheduled to be held from July 17, 2018 to August 2, 2018, district administrative sources announced. Wile as many as 6,308 students will appear for HSC re-exam in as many as 13 centres across the district including 2 city centres and 11 rural centres.

The re-exam is scheduled to be held from July 17, 2018 to August 4, 2018, district administrative sources added. As many as 2 flying squads have been deployed. By the orders of the additional district magistrate, section 144(2) of the code of criminal procedure is being imposed, while xerox machines, pagers and mobiles have also been banned in campus areas of the exam centres spread across the district which include Nashik, Chandwad, Dindori, Igatpuri, Kalwan, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Niphad (Pimpalgaon Baswant), Satana, Sinnar, Yeola and Peth.

It was last year, when the minister first announced that SSC and HSC supplementary exams would be done by July to ensure students do not miss out an academic year.

Following the announcement, the supplementary exams for SSC (Class X) were taken in the month of July itself.

However, owing to paucity of time for preparation, the decision could not be implemented for Class XII and this is the first academic year when repeaters and students with ATKT are getting the opportunity to take re-exam in July-August.

Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of MSBSHSE said that the re-exam experiment proved extremely successful for SSC students last year. “Of the 1.39 lakh students who appeared for the SSC re-exam in July last year, nearly 35,000 passed.

It meant that students got a chance to secure admission to junior colleges in the same academic year. We hope that this year, many SSC, HSC students who fail exams will take benefit of this facility and clear their papers,” he said.