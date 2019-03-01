Sqn. Ldr. Ninad Amar Rahe!

Nashik: Thousands of Nashikitess bid an emotional farewell to IAF pilot, Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane, who was cremated with full state honours here on Friday in a crematorium at Dwarka.

As the last rites began, the bugle sounded the ‘Last Post’, airmen reversed their rifles to pay tribute to Mandavgane, who was 33 years old, amid cries of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Shahid Ninad Amar Rahe’.

Mandavgane’s two-year-old daughter, Nia kissed his coffin as her mother Vijeta, her (paternal) uncle Neerav and grandparents stood beside her stoically. The younger brother of Ninad Neerav lit the funeral pyre. Ninad’s mother Sushma and father Anil Mandavgane were also present.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Ninad were brought to his residence in the wee hours. It was kept at his DGP Nagar residence for a while. Residents in large numbers gathered there to take a final glimpse of Ninad.

The final journey of Ninad was started at 9.30 am in a vehicle bedecked with flowers. Various organisations and citizens paid their last homage on the route. Nashikites in large numbers gathered on both sides of Godavari river and Talkuteshwar bridge to pay their last respect.

In the meantime, Air Force Commodore Sameer Borade handed over the tricolour in which mortal remains of Ninad was covered. Air officer N Shivsagar, station Commander P Ramesh, Air Force Devlali Commander Ravindra Verma, Air Commodore Ravi Sharma and Ratnaparkhi of soldier welfare board Ratnaparkhi laid wreaths to pay their tributes to Ninad.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Special Inspector General of Police Chhering Dorje, director of Maharashtra Police Academy Ashwati Dorje, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, district Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, MLC Narendra Darade, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite and former MP Sameer Bhujbal were also present there to pay the tributes.

MLA Anil Kadam, former MP Devidas Pingale, former MLC Jaywant Jadhav, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, former Mayor Ashok Murtadak, political office bearers and people from all walks of life were also present.

Mandavagane completed his schooling from the Bhonsala Military School, Nashik. He graduated in mechanical engineering from the Services Preparatory Institute, Aurangabad, and was commissioned in the helicopter wing of the IAF in December 2009.

Over the years, he flew HPT-32, Chetak, MI-8, MI17, MI-171v, and MI-17v5 helicopters. He participated in the anti-Maoist strikes during ‘Operation Triveni’. He also undertook air maintenance missions to sustain the forces deployed in the northeast and was last posted in Srinagar, flying the MI-17V5 helicopters. Besides flying, he was a national-level hockey player.