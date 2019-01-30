Spread welfare schemes through religious discourse: Puranik

Nashik: Absorb all sects and components in spiritual convener front affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party. In addition, spread welfare schemes by Modi government to common people through religious discourse urged regional executive Vijay Puranik.

The meeting of the regional executive body of spiritual convener front was held at BJP headoffice Vasant Smruti. Puranik was speaking at that time. MLA Dr. Ramdas Ambatkar, regional BJP secretary Laxman Savji, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Ramanand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Bramhand Maharaj, regional joint coordinator Acharya Tushar Bhosale, joint executive secretary Prashant Jadhav, Uttam Ugale and other were present on the dais.

Indian culture is still there because it depends on family, education and religion system. The power of spirituality in society is bigger. It is a thing of pride that participation by youths in spiritual movement is growing. Youth is the biggest strength of India.

There is a need to give it a form of positive energy. Warkari sect has a huge contribution to Maharashtra. Absorb sects and communities related to the spiritual sector in BJP front to create awareness among the society, mentioned Puranik.

MLA Ambatkar praised the work by the spiritual convener front and emphasised on the need to give a more positive form to it. District chief Pundlik Thete welcomed the guests, while regional joint coordinator Acharya Tushar Bhosale made the introductory speech.