SPPU proposes new colleges for Nashik district

NASHIK:

In order to add an excessive amount of learning institutions, Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to set up 31 new colleges in Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar districts of the state in the next five years. The move will help improve SPPU’s NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking and also generate more employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. The management and the academic council of the university has proposed 5-6 new colleges for Nashik district. The proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra Uchha Shikshan Parishad (the state-level governing body for higher education) for final approval.

Altogether 31 new colleges out of the total proposals for 39 colleges from the districts of Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar have been proposed by the council and eight proposals have been rejected on technical ground and failure to fulfil certain norms. Currently, there are about 650 colleges, 250 institutes and research institutes spread across these three districts and registered by lakhs of students are functioning under SPPU.

As per the govt GR issued on September 15, 2017, for start of new colleges, there are certain norms, criteria and parameters in relation to the building of the college, infrastructural facilities, fixed deposit and other 11 points. Accordingly, the management council of the university after receiving proposals from colleges scrutinised and checked parameters to consider these proposals received from colleges. The state govt is the final authority to give final approval.

The SPPU had set September 30 as the deadline to invite proposals to set up new colleges. Accordingly, the university had received altogether 39 proposals for new colleges including 29 from Pune, 4 from Nagar and 6 from Nashik. Of the 39 proposals received, 36 were for Art, Commerce and Science colleges; and 3 for law colleges. These proposals were to be submitted before the end of November month. Accordingly, the council of the SPPU held an urgent meeting on Friday and proposed 31 new colleges in three districts.

The university plans to develop these colleges with an objective to better its ranking in NIRF. At present, SPPU ranks at number 9 and it aims to reach the 5th position in the next five year. The new colleges which will be set up will pave way for the introduction of more courses that are designed to improve employment and to promote research opportunities.

