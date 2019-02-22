Spl voter registration drive today, tomorrow

Nashik: The Central Election Commission has undertaken a special voter registration drive across the country today (Feb. 23) and tomorrow (Feb. 24) to ensure that everyone should cast their votes in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Voters can also register their names at every voting centre in the district. Citizens should take benefit of this, urged the District Collector and district returning officer. The electoral roll which has been published on January 1, 2019 will be made available with booth level officer for citizens to check their names.

Form number 6, 7, 8 and 8 A form will be made available for those voters whose names are not there in the electoral roll and to correct names or address if it is wrong. A registration camp has been organised through the booth level officer at every election centre between 10 am to 5 pm.

Citizens should bring two coloured passport size photographs, residential proof and age proof along with them to register their names. Citizens should take part in the drive in large numbers, urged the district administration.