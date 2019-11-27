Spectacular! Don’t miss lunar occultations of Venus and Jupiter

NASHIK: Today, November 28, 2019, the sky’s two brightest planets — Venus and Jupiter — along with Moon will come close together in the west skies after sunset. This cosmos phenomenon occures many a times, however this time it will be a rare occasion for citizens from Maharashtra, north India, and even from Nepal and and Tibet to enjoy occultations of Moon and Jupiter.

We know more about solar and lunar eclipses, but occultations of Moon and Jupiter is also a kind of eclipse.

“This celestial phenomenon of lunar occultation can be observed from 5.05 pm to 6.15 pm on Thursday,” said Shrinivas Aundhkar, director, MGM, APJ Abdul Kalam Khagol Antaral Vigyan Kendra, Club, Aurangabad.

During conjunction, brightness of Jupiter will be minus 1.84. Venus, the brighter planet in Earth’s sky will also be visible in the east sky of the Jupiter planet. The brightness of the Venus during this period will be at minus 3.87 and combination of all these universal objects will be in Sagittarius.

During sunset, portion of a moon will look dim. During this time, the Jupiter will be seen moving from moon’s shadow part towards the back side of the moon. This celestial phenomenon will occur at 5.10 pm. This can be easily observed by those with small telescopes or less experience.

At 6.10 pm, the Jupiter will be visible while moving out from the rear side of the brighter moon. This phenomenon can also be visible through naked eyes due to darkness. As like a lunar eclipse which occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow and this can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, the lunar occultations also occur when the Moon passes behind, between one of the planets in the solar system and a Earth.

Lunar occultations can be classified into two groups: total lunar occultations and grazing lunar occultations. In a total lunar occultation the observer will see only one occultation event, either a disappearance of the star as the moon passes in front of the star or a reappearance of the star as the moon moves away from in front of the star.

In a grazing lunar occultation, the very edge of the moon passes in front of the star and the star may disappear and reappear many times as the mountains on the edge of the moon individually occult the star. So it’s relatively rare to see Jupiter and Venus – the sky’s two brightest planets – in the same part of the sky. Don’t miss them.