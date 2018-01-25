Spandan by Rasbihari to be held today

Nashik: The young Rasbiharians are ready to take the music lovers of Nashik city to cloud 9 with their musical presentation ‘Spandan – The Pulse’ today (Jan 25) at 6 pm in the school’s play field.Through this concert they will showcase their learning of vocal as well as instrumental music. Students from the age group of 3 years to 14 years will perform on the stage of the school. This event is open for all Nashikites and savour the musical presentations.

Students have been excited to showcase their talent to their parents as well as their friends. Akshay commented, “I want my family members to see what my peers and juniors can do. I want them to be proud of the school.”

Arya seems to be quite confident, “I am confident that I and my friends will present a good show and we will be the showstoppers.” The school has kept its portals open for all Nashikites to visit the it and witness the show of the year.