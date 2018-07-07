Sowing activity slow in district

Sandeep Chavan

NASHIK: The sowing in the district is yet to pick up though the meteorological department forecast revival of monsoon in the first fortnight of July.

The maize crop certainly gained ground with the completion of 52.23% sowing activity across the district with Igatpuri taluka topping the table recording a whopping 341.27% rise in sowing activity, followed by Yeola recording 95.81% completion of sowing on 16,537 hectares of field out of 17,260 hectares of farm area.

However, zero percent maize sowing activity was reported from talukas of Surgana, Nashik, Trimbak and Peth in the district. The sowing of paddy in the district is in an area of 531 hectares against the usual sowing in an area of 66,749 hectares.

This is 2.87% of the usual sowing area. For jowar, to date, the percentage of sowing stands at 3.41 with actual sowing on 136 hectares against the usual sowing area of 3990 hectares. Following maize, bajra crop leads the sowing activity in an area of 38,149 hectares against the usual sowing area of 1,60,219 hectares.

There was however no sowing activity reported for nagli crop in 14 talukas out of 15. Only 0.59% sowing recorded in Igatpuri taluka so far. As far as grass grains is concerned, the sowing is in an area of 1,29,609 hectares against the usual sowing area of 4,52,981 hectares. This is 28.61% of the usual sowing area.

For coarse cereals including tur, urad, moong and other pulses, actual sowing has been done on 1,37994 hectares out of usual sowing area of 4,96,656 hectares. This is 27.67% of the usual sowing area.

The sowing of groundnut in the state is in an area of 5,684 hectare against the usual sowing area of 31,318 hectares. This is 18.15% of the usual sowing area. For cotton, to date, actual sowing recorded on 30,190 hectares out of usual sowing area of 47,216 hectares.

In a nutshell, actual sowing for kharif crop has so far been carried out on 1,82,413 hectares out of usual sowing area of 6,52,557 hectares. This is 27.95% of the usual sowing area across the district.