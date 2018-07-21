Sowing activity picks up in district; moong maize, cotton gain ground

NASHIK: The sowing in the district has picked up with a good amount of rains in the first fortnight of July. The moong crop certainly gained ground with the completion of 106.37% sowing activity across the district in an area of 11055 hectares against the usual sowing area of 10393 hectares.

Following moong, maize crop leads the sowing activity in an area of 170570 hectares against the usual sowing area of 1,73023 hectares, thus registering 98.58 per cent sowing activity, while cotton crop gained ground with the completion of 84.09% sowing activity which is in an area of 39706 hectares against the usual sowing area of 47216.

The district so far has completed 61.31% sowing activity in a total area of 400065 hectares against the usual sowing area of 652557 hectares. The sowing of paddy in the district is in an area of 17507 hectares against the usual sowing in an area of 66,749 hectares. This is 26.23% of the usual sowing area.

For jowar, to date, the percentage of sowing stands at 7.49 with actual sowing on 299 hectares against the usual sowing area of 3990 hectares. Bajra crop leads the sowing activity in an area of 97908 hectares against the usual sowing area of 1,60,219 hectares.

Taking measures to control pink bollworm on cotton

Around 84% of sowing activities for cotton crop has been completed, particularly in major cotton growing regions of Nandgaon, Malegaon and Yeola. However, the agriculture department is taking adequate measures to prevent pink bollworm on cotton which eats away the cotton fibre and the bolls, causing economic loss to the farmer. We have launched an extensive campaign to create awareness among the farmers, holding meetings with dealers, associations and awareness demos for cotton growers.

– S.G. Padwal, District Superintending Agriculture Officer