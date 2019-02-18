Solve water issue of Trimbakeshwar, instructs Sameer Bhujbal

Nashik: There is severe water scarcity in many villages in Trimbakeshwar taluka. As minor works in water supply scheme are still pending in some villages, villagers are facing water shortage.

Considering this, solve water issue in the taluka on priority, instructed former MP Sameer Bhujbal to Zilla Parishad officers. In addition, Bhujbal met Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle and additional chief executive officer Anil Landge to press for various development works.

Former MLC Jaywant Jadhav, chairperson of education and health committee Yatindra Pagar, chairperson of women and child welfare committee Aparna Khoskar, group leader Uday Jadhav, Gajanan Shelar, city chief of Nationalist Congress Party Ranjan Thakre and other officials were present.

Former MP Bhujbal toured villages in Trimbakeshwar taluka. As drinking water issue in the village of Savarpada express Kavita Raut and other villages is pending, he immediately called a meeting with concerned officials in the cell of chairperson of education and health committee Yatindra Pagar. Bhujbal held discussions with officials over water crisis, water supply in the rural area, water resources, health, education issues.

He instructed concerned officials to solve drinking water issue and complete pending development works in the taluka earliest. The officials assured to solve the drinking water issue in Savarpada within two days. They also assured to issue instructions to the concerned over the issue of drinking water and issues of the health education department.