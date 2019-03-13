Software of Nashik-Kalyan local train complete

Nashik Road: The software related work of Nashik-Kalyan local has been completed at Mumbai’s Kurla shed. Three local trains are ready in the shed. Mumbai’s DRM office recently given a letter to Lucknow’s RDSO for the test of the local train at Kasara Ghat.

The test will be conducted in the next 15 days. This local train will be useful for students and businessmen. Nashik’s retired railway engineer Vaman Sangale who manufactured this local train with help of MP Hemant Godse gave a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, chief general manager of railway manager and circle railway manager.

The height of platforms of the railway stations between Nashik and Kalyan has been increased. Sangle informed that software related works and other works of the local train have been completed. Announcement of stations is made through the software.

The same is displayed on the screen of the coach. Motorman of the local can issue instructions to passengers. RDSO will conduct a test at Kasara Ghat. This local has 12 bogies and has four motor coach. Every coach has four traction meters. The total horsepower of the new local is 3,952.

The weight of the entire local train is 500 tonnes only. It can pass Kasara ghat easily on its own power, however, railway administration will attach backer (engine) to it at Kasara Ghat. There will be two backers.

This local train can pass the Kasara ghat carrying 1200 passengers.“Sangle has made an arrangement of automatic grilled entry doors to get permission from the Commissioner of railway safety.