Social service camp organized in New Era English School

Nashik: New Era English School organized a social service camp for the students, which brought full excitement among the students. All the students were divided into four groups such as Fascinators, Devotion, Aspiring and Star headed by an educator of the class.

Various zestful performances elevated the energy of the students. Various games were organized and the winners were applauded with attractive prizes. An enthralling activity entertained by the students was to prepare “Food without using Fire”.

The colourful extravaganza of students singing and dancing to the tunes of songs ended on a joyful note along with bonfire. The most mesmerizing movement was the presentation of the songs by the teachers as per the choice of the students.

The camp boosted the students and gave them a exposure to non-academic activities and enhance the social skills.

The students thanked the school for organizing such a splendid social service camp which encouraged them to learn many life skills.