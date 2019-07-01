Smart vehicle parking in city

Nashik: A smart vehicle parking system was inaugurated in the city on Monday. This project has been jointly undertaken by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation (NMSCDCL) under the smart city mission. The vehicle parking at 15 locations of the total 32 locations is being tested on a trial basis for 15 days. NMSCDCL will study the hurdles and difficulties in the next 15 days and will then charge a fee very soon, informed an NMSCDCL official.

This parking project is being implemented on a PPP basis in association with Trigyn Technology Pvt Ltd, a private company. This company has identified a total of 33 locations to introduce the smart parking system in the city. There is a total of 28 on-street and 5 off-street parking”, informed Prakash Thavil, Chief Executive Officer of NMSCDCL.

He said, “We have launched a smart vehicle parking system on a 15-day trial period at 15 locations. At present no parking fee will be charged. We will study the difficulties and hurdles first in it. We will then make improvements in the system. If the first phase is successful, then we will introduce paid parking very soon.”

“A special smart parking app ‘Nashik Smart Parking’ has been developed. People can check the availability of parking space parking spaces and lots on it. They will also book parking space in advance with the help of the mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store. In addition, we have installed a Visual Message Display (VMD) at every smart parking lot. We will provide information about the available space; vacant lot and the number of parking cars and bike at any space with the help of the app”, Thavil also informed.