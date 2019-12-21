Smart Signal to run on ‘proof of concept’

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation (NMSCDC) has installed new signals and web of cameras on Smart Road Project, which is in final stage of completion. Except the Ashok Stambh in the city, CCTV cameras have been installed on the CBS and Mehar Signal.

The streets have been recently opened for transportation of CBS and Mehar Chowk on Smart Road. The signal system here was uninstalled while Smart Road work was going on. The new traffic signals will be installed with Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras.

These signals will be updated. It will also be fitted with modern signal systems. With these cameras, the maximum number of vehicles and the premises could be accessed said officials from NMSCDC.

The officials from Smart City Company, said, “The signals and cameras are installed on ‘Proof of Concept’ basis. It is like a pilot project the necessary test and feasibility of the project will be examined.

The issue in the project will be identified and if there are any addition can be done, it will also be looked upon. Most importantly, the connection of the project with Integrated Command System will be checked.”

The work of smart road was recently inspected by the officials from different sgencies in city. The deputy police commissioner Purnima Chougule along with Police Inspector Anand Wagh, Police Inspector Sadanand Inamdar of Traffic Branch and officials of Smart City Company were present on the occasion.

Rule breakers ‘be aware’

The new traffic signal system installed on the Smart Road will be very helpful to control traffic on Smart Road. The rash drivers and signal breakers should be aware about the Smart Road. The cameras installed can take picture of the number plate at any speed of the vehicle and you will get immediate traffic ticket.