Smart road Nashikites have to wait for a month

NASHIK :

As the works of smart road, which becomes a headache for Nashikites have not completed though the deadline of January 26, 2020, was over. Citizens and businessmen are angry over this. After Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (NMSCDCL) has informed that a period of one month will be required to complete rest works, Nashikites have to wait for a month again. Meanwhile, chairman of NMSCDCL on Monday has decided to inspect riding quality of the road from IIT.

The work of construction of a smart road between Ashok Stambh-Trimbak Naka signal had been started on April 16, 2018. However, it has not been over it. Though it had been announced to open smart road on January 26, the work of the road has not been over yet. One side of the road is still not opened for traffic. Installation of hi-mast street lights, construction of bus stand, e-toilet, underground cable work, signal system and solar panel installation are still pending.

Due to negligence by contractor company and NMSCDCL officials, riding quality of the smart road is improper and drivers suffer jerks while passing on it. The chairman had earlier admitted that road has not been constructed as per parameters which is necessary for smart road.

When asked questions about the smart road to Kunte, he asked NMSCDCL CEO Prakash Thavil to reply. While informing that the road was thrown open for traffic, Thavil informed about pending works and made it clear that it will require a one month more to complete them.