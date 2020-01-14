Type to search

Video : तोपची २०२० : चित्तथरारक कसरती आणि अचूक वेध; भारतीय लष्कराची ताकत नक्की पाहा
Smart Road becoming smarter

Gaurav Pardeshi January 14, 2020 6:56 pm
NASHIK:

The smart road between Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh is almost complete and traffic has been started on it. But there is still a lot of work to be done on it. One of the features of Smart Road was E-toilets. The installation of E-toilets started last week and the work is almost completed now.

While construction of E-toilets has almost finished, the citizens are waiting for work to get finished. The work is going on for the last two years and the citizens have become helpless. Currently, the traffic junction work at Ashok Stambh work is in progress. The traffic routes have been diverted from other available roads. As a result, citizens are suffering from traffic jams at Gole Colony, Vakilwadi and Red Cross signal area.

Meanwhile, a 1.1-km stretch of smart road will be available with a number of facilities for citizens once it’s done. The plans will include Wi-Fi facilities and benches for senior citizens.

Also, smart kiosks, smart poles, solar panels, one-meter wide cycle track and two-way duct will be constructed. Intelligent traffic signal system will also be implemented in all the four corners.

