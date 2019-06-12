Smart parking facility to be inaugurated on July 1

Nashik: The smart parking facility will be thrown open for public in the city on behalf of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, for which its selected 30 locations for smart parking. Out of this, 15 on-street and two off-street locations will be inaugurated on July 1, 2019.

The population of the city is rapidly growing so is the number of vehicles. This is causing parking problems in the city. Smart parking has been installed under the Smart City project to solve the traffic problem. A sensor has also been installed at car parking slots. Also, cameras have been installed throughout these places.

This sensor will know which car was parked and how long time it was standing in the parking. The full details of this vehicle will also be available in the control room. People who face parking problem in the city, search for the place for parking. The smart parking will help these people to find the right place and also help get rid of towing menace which the bike and four-wheelers have beenf facing.

There is no official parking for a vehicle at government offices and market places too. The smart parking facilities will turn out to be a permanent solution to the parking problem. A total of 30 locations were finalised by the Smart City. Out of these, 15 locations are on-street and 2 off-street, which are to be inaugurated on July 1, 2019.