Smart City Company, Nashik Cyclist Foundation to organise bicycle rally tomorrow

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, Hexi Cycle and Nashik Cyclist Foundation have organized a bicycle rally to mark the World Bicycle Day tomorrow (June 3) at 6.30 am.

The rally will begin from the Golf Club ground. In this cycle rally, a message ‘save the water’, ‘ride bicycle, stay fit’ and ‘keep city pollution-free’ will be given. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game will flag off the bicycle rally. Prakash Thavil, Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Smart City Company and Pravin Khabiya, president of Nashik Cyclist Foundation will also be present.

The bicycle rally which will begin from the Golf Club ground will traverse through Mico Circle-Trimbak Road Circle-City Centre Mall Road-Mico Circle-Chandak Circle-hotel SSK Solitaire will be ended at My FM Radio. Those students and citizens who want to part in the rally should contact on mobile number 7447778844 for registration. It is free. More and more students and citizens should participate in the cycle rally, it has been urged.