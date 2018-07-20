Smart city company meet : Works worth Rs. 322 cr approved for development of Gaothan area

Nashik: The project report and tender process for 24×7 water supply and underground sewage and redevelopment of major and minor roads in ABD retrofitting area worth Rs. 322 crore were approved in a meeting of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. Company directors held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

MBRs at Bara Bungalow and Panchavati will be installed. 91-km water pipelines and sewage lines will be replaced. Water treatment plant at Bara Bungalow will be upgraded. Beautification and development of basic components will be done under Goda project as a part of these works.

The chairman of the company presided over the meeting. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, house leader Dinkar Patil, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Shahu Khaire, Gurmeet Bagga, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, director (separate) Tushar Pagar and chief executive officer Prakash Thavil were present.

Approval was given for appointment of Ms. Sangam Advisors Ltd. as contractor for installation of solar panels on 16 buildings of Municipal Corporation. Works worth Rs. 2.33 crore for revamp of Pandit Paluskar auditorium were sanctioned. Information about tender process which has been floated for public bicycle sharing project.

In addition partial approval was given to various courses schemes under Maharashtra state skill development board. Approval in principle was given for formation of multi-utility centre for skill development, start up, development of central library, research and development centre. Review of convergence projects by various departments was also taken.