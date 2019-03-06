Small parties start preparations

Nashik: The preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections have been started on war-footing. Like preparations in bigger parties, leaders and activists of smaller parties have started to work.

Though all opposition parties are coming together against the Bharatiya Janata Party, local office bearers of many small parties did not get any authorise instructions about this have started election-related works. It may be a headache for candidates from bigger parties.

Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Admi Party, MIM and other parties have started their work on a large scale in Nashik for the last few years. Regional president of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi instructed party activists to be ready.

If the Samajwadi Party which has a good grip over migrants gives good candidates, the election would be more thrilling. In addition, MIM is doing its work, though its population base is low. Those parties depend on Muslim and Dalit votes are also seen making preparations to enter into the fray.

Leaders and activists of Aam Admi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and other parties are being seen in active mode. It is understood that all opposition parties would contest against Modi government after making a grand alliance, However, as it is unclear who will be in a grand alliance and who will be out of it, confusion still persists.

Nashik had considered den of Congress Party some years ago. Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party captured it. At present, Shiv Sena has its grip over Nashik. After senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal was released from jail, Nationalist Congress Party is also making its wave in the district.

Of the three Lok Sabha seats in the district, Nashik seat is considered as prestigious. All parties have their focus on it. At present, Shiv Sena’s Hemant Godse is MP of Nashik. Though it is being discussed that Shiv Sena would give him a ticket again, it will not be easier to get elected twice from Nashik, however, Godse supporters have confidence that he would create history.

On the other hand, former MP Sameer Bhujbal has started preparations to enter the fray again. Shiv Sena has Lok Sabha seat with it, while the Nationalist Congress Party has this seat with it. As a result, there will be a straight fight between them. Though some independents and leaders of small parties have started preparations, it will become a headache for bigger leaders.

” Whatever order from the party seniors, it will be implemented 100%. The forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections are important for the party. It is need of the hour that all parties having a secular ideology should come together and fight the election to keep communal parties away from the power. The strength of the party has increased at the local level and work will be held as per orders by seniors.

– Imran Chaudhari, city president

– Rafiq Saiyyad, district chief, SP

” The Front for Vanchits has demanded 12 seats from Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance. Discussions over this are going on and the final decision has not taken yet. Work will be held in Nashik after receiving orders from party seniors. If demand is not fulfilled, the Front will fight its own in Nashik and MIM will work with full force.

– Javed Munshi, city secretary, MIM