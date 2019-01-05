Slight respite from cold for Nashikites

NASHIK: There is some respite for people in the city from intense cold as night temperatures increased by a few degrees, an official at the MeT Department said on Saturday. The night temperature in the city settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

With the beginning of the new year, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.1 degrees on Janunary 2, 7.6 degrees on Jan 3, 8.5 degrees on Jan 4 and on Saturday it was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius — a rise of 3.2 degrees in a shorter span of five days.

Meanwhile, weather conditions likely to remain dry between January 5 and January 9 across Maharashtra, according to IMD, Pune report. A slight reduction in minimum temperature levels recorded in isolated places of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha during the last 24 hours. While cold wave conditions eased in North Maharashtra with Jalgaon logging 9.6 and Malegaon 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Coldest temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius in the state recorded at neighbouring Ahmednagar on Saturday, IMD Pune sources said. During the last 24 hours, remarkable reduction in temperatures recorded at isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars witnessed warm weather conditions with day temperatures above normal up till third week of December 2018. For the coming five to six days, the IMD expect them to remain below normal only. Thereafter, there can be a marginal rise in the same.