Sixth edition of ‘Nrutyanushthan’ held

Nashik: The sixth edition of ‘Nrutyanushthan’ to mark the silver jubilee year of Natraj Pandit Gopikrishna Jayanti Mahotsav was held yesterday at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium.

Earlier, Dr. Vijayalaxmi Ganorkar lighted the traditional lamp to inaugurate the programme. ‘Nrutyanushthan’ began with ‘Ganesh Vandana’ by the disciple of Dr. Nandkishore Kapote Nileema Hirve. She presented traditional Raas Taal (13 Matra) Tyat, Prarag, Primal and Tatukar. Nashikites gave overwhelming response to the dance performance by Hirve.

In the second session, the disciple of Pandit Vijayshankar Shila Mehta presented Raas Taal (13 Matra) in ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition of Lucknow family.

She also presented Raagas by Tulsidas in Ramcharitmanas. Parag Hirve (Tabla), Swanand Kulkarni (harmonium), Shripad Limbekar and Rutuja Joshi accompanied both Hirve and Mehta.

Piyu Arole compered the programme.