Sixth edition of ‘Nrutyanushthan’ to be held today

Nashik: The sixth edition of ‘Nrutyanushthan’ to mark the silver jubilee year of Natraj Pandit Gopikrishna Jayanti Mahotsav will be held today (Feb. 11) at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium. Classical dancers Shila Mehta and Nileema Hirve will perform during the programme.

The ‘Nrutyanushthan’ has been organised to reach solo dance tradition to audience, informed veteran classical dancer and director of Kirti Kala Mandir Rekha Nadgauda. The disciple of Dr. Nandkishore Kapote Nileema Hirve and disciple of Pandit Vijayshankar Shila Mehta will show their classical dance skill.

As this is the silver jubilee year of Natraj Pandit Gopikrishna Jayanti Mahotsav, 25 solo classical dancers will pay tributes to their Gurus through their performances. Dancer Shila Mehta is the member of India’s department of culture. Nilima Hirve has completed Tabla Visharad. She choreographed the film ‘Shivtirth’ choreographed which has been released recently.