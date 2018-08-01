Six talukas still reeling under water crisis

NASHIK: As many as six talukas in the district are still reeling under acute shortage of water even though July has passed since the beginning of monsoon season. On an average 56% rainfall has so far recorded in the district. However, eastern parts of the district have recorded less rainfall compared to the western belt.

Citing poor groundwater table and less rainfall in the eastern region which includes Yeola, Baglan, Deola, Malegaon, Sinnar and Nandgaon, the district administration has extended deadline for supply of water through tankers to these scarcity-hit areas of the district till August 31.

Earlier, the district collector under his special authority, had extended deadline to July 31 for supply of water through tankers to these scarcity-hit talukas. At the end of June, water was being supplied to 119 villages and 222 hamlets through 89 tankers, while at the end of July 31, in all 153 areas covering 67 villages and 86 hamlets were being supplied water through 51 tankers.

Eighteen tankers were in service for Yeola taluka, 11 tankers for Sinnar, 9 for Malegaon, 10 for Baglan and 3 tankers for scarcity-hit Deola taluka. In the mean time, the district administration had discontinued water supply through tankers to some of the regions in the district which received sufficient rainfall by mid-July.

Talukas of Nashik, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Baglan and isolated places of Sinnar received good rains, while eastern parts of the district is still waiting for good spells of rain. Currently, water is being supplied to 208 areas which included 68 villages and 140 hamlets in as many as 15 talukas of the district through 22 government and 29 private tankers.

In all, 34 wells have been acquired of which 25 wells will be for village purpose and 9 for tankers, according to rural water supply department of Zilla Parishad. However, Niphad taluka, which has so far recorded around 18% rainfall of its annual average rainfall, is still deprived of water tankers.