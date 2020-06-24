Sitharaman seeks timely action in Gujarat woman bank employee attack case

New Delhi: A couple of days after a woman bank employee was attacked in Surat city of Gujarat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she has spoken to officials concerned in the incident and asked for timely action in the case.

‘Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,’ Ms Sitharaman said in her tweet.

The Minister said that she spoke to Dr Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat, on the incident of a woman employee of Canara Bank — erstwhile Syndicate Bank — a Bank being assaulted on the premises.

‘Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,’ Ms Sitharaman said in her missive.

A day after an attack on a lady bank staff in Canara Bank at its Saroli Branch in Surat, Gujarat, All India Bank Employees’ Assocation (AIBEA) on Tuesday night has appealed to the Finance Minister to save bank staff from such assaults by enraged customers.

In a letter to Ms Sitharaman, a copy of which was e-mailed to UNI, AIBEA General Secretary Ch Venkatachalam said around 1620 hrs on Monday, an unknown person entered the office premises asking for Passbook Printing and asked Ms Santoshi Kumari (lady clerk) to do the same.

But the printer was not working and also the time for customer services was already over at 1600 hrs. On being told the same, he started using foul language and abusive words with the staff member.

Mr Venkatachalam said in that Branch, the Branch Manager was on sabbatical leave since March 23 for 6 months, leaving only the clerk and a single officer present.

After arguing for a while and using obscene language, that person entered the cubicle and the Cash Cabin. He attacked the female clerk. He slapped and pushed her menacingly due to which she fell down and got injured.

The lady has suffered a fracture. He also hit the officer and created a scene in the branch premises, Mr Venkatachalam said in the letter.

The staff got scared and called the emergency numbers and also the nearest Police station.

‘The CCTV footage was submitted and shown to the Police and the FIR was lodged against this unknown person. We learn that he is from the Police Department,’ he has stated.