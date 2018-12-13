Sinnar, Chandwad selected for Satyamev Jayate water cup

Nashik: The Water Foundation has selected Sinnar and Chandwad taluks for Satyamev Jayate water cup this time to overcome water scarcity. A meeting regarding this will be conducted with office bearers of the Water Foundation at the district collectorate today (Dec. 14).

A fund of Rs. 1.5 lakh will be made available for JCB and diesel for those villages which will take part in the competition, informed District Collector Radhakrishna B. When the government is conducting various measures to make the state drought free, the Water Foundation run by Amir Khan will organise water cup competition again.

The Chief Minister has aimed for making Maharashtra free of drought till 2019 through water cup and Jalyukt Shivar. Last year 41 villages from Sinnar and Chandwad talukas took part in the water cup competition. These talukas have been selected again and a planning for this will be made in this meeting.

The Water Foundation will organise an exhibition in the villages in these talukas and awareness among people will be created. In addition, applications will be invited from those villages which want to take part in the competition. A training will be provided to five office bearers from those villages which will be selected.

The District Collector said that it is a big opportunity to make villages free of water scarcity. A JCB will be provided for participant villages. In addition, a fund of Rs. 1 lakh will be given to each village for diesel. Those villages which will do more work will be given fund more than Rs. 1.5 lakh through innovation scheme.