Sighting of leopard: Why people gather unnecessarily, reacted citizens

Nashik: At present, cutting of canes in sugarcane fields is going on in Nashik district. The incidents in which leopard found roaming freely or cubs found in a sugarcane field are not new. Leopards are found in the place of their natural habitat, but as leopards start to arrive at the place of human habitat.

The difficulties of the forest department are growing. There were difficulties for forest department officials in trapping the leopard in Savarkarnagar in Gangapur Road are a few days ago due to the gathering of locals on large scale.

During discussions with some wise citizens over this, they showed their opposition to the gathering of people to see the leopard and to post photos on social media without any reason. Many bunked their office after they knew that the leopard arrived in their area.

Police and forest departnt officials informed that they failed thrice to trap the leopard due to the gathering of the mob and chaos. The leopard population in Nashik district has risen. The leopard is afraid of man, but if anyone tries to tease it, it attacks the man. Two persons were injured seriously after the leopard had gone wild at Savarkarnagar.

A woman working in a bungalow saw the leopard when it entered the compound of her bungalow, but she did not make any noise. However, when some people who were in the nearby garden had needed to remain quiet when they saw the leopard.

They needed to inform the forest department, but this did not happen. Instead, these people clicked pictures of the leopard and made them viral on social media. Technosavy Nashikites forwarded these pictures, without using their common sense and verification.

As a result, onlookers gathered there on a large scale and planning of police and forest department was failed. Police were trying to prevent any untoward incident, but wise Nashikites did not care about requests by them and the forest department. Instead, they gave priority in running behind the leopard.

The forest department officials and employees were trying to trap the leopard and were worrying about the onlookers. As a result, the plan was failed and the leopard had gone wild. As a result, two were seriously injured in the attack by the leopard.

Forest dept should take initiative

There are some reasons why leopard entered human habitat. The leopard who entered the compound of our bungalow came quietly and drank water from a bucket. After making a round in the garden, it stepped out of the gate. However, many saw it while stepping outside and people gathered there in large numbers. If leopard gets water and food in the forest itself, it will not enter the place of human habitat. The forest department should take initiative and make arrangement for the conservation of the leopard.

– Nishigandha Mogal, former MLA, resident of Savarkarnagar

People should not create hurdle in rescue work

Trained officials and employees are taking an initiative to rescue leopard. At that time, citizens should cooperate them and stay in their homes. There is no point in rushing there unnecessarily. The width of the roads in this area is 6-metre. The area has trees on large scale. As this lane is narrow, chaos took place here.

– Sunil Kotwal, resident, Savarkarnagar