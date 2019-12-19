Show of contestants held; WEAA Miss & Mrs India beauty pageant

NASHIK:

A show of 31 contestants who have been selected from above 80 contestants for WEAA Miss & Mrs India beauty pageant, through auditions conducted at 6 locations in Nashik and Pune, was organised at NasiKlub on Sunday.

Ramp walk of all guests, jury, sponsors and team, ramp walk for couple and ramp walk for kids were held during the show.

Mrs India International Shilpi Awasthi was present as the celebrity chief guest, while actress Priya Tuljapurkar was present as celebrity jury. Dr Sunita Wavre, Manisha Bagul, Prof. Manju Rathi and Sonal Dagade were the juries.

Dr G D Kasliwal, Lalit Racca, director of Nashik WEAA, businessman Vijay Kasliwal, Dr Kailas Rathi, corporators Bhushan Kasliwal and Sangeeta Gaikwad, Rameshwar Sarda and founder and owner of WEAA, Harish Soni were also present.

Earlier, all the contestants went through unique grooming sessions before the show.

The grooming was focused on balancing the inner and outer beauty. It included graphology, self-hypnosis, pranic healing and more. Experts from Banglore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and others provided their expert guidance to the contestants.

Maharashtra director for Miss and Mrs WEAA India beauty pageant for January 2020 Dr Pallavi Deshpande had taken this initiative of giving people and breaking barrier of women and tapping the beauty and magic within. The grand finale will be held at Jaipur on January 5th, 2020.