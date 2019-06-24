Type to search

धुळे जिल्ह्यातून दहा मुली घेतल्या दत्तक : संजय बागूल यांची माहिती

DT City News

Short spell of rain disrupts life in city

Nikheel Pardeshi June 24, 2019 10:16 pm
NASHIK: Just a short spell of heavy rain on yesterday afternoon was enough to bring traffic in several parts of the city to a standstill, with slowing down of traffic movement at various intersections of the city. The brief spell of heavy rain started lashing parts of the city at around 2.00 pm in the afternoon causing waterlogging at several roads and creating inconvenience to vendors, shop keepers.

According to Nashik weather, the city recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall between 0830-1730, yesterday, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Prime city areas of Panchavati, MG road, CBS and Nashik Road witnessed heavy showers about half an hour to 45 minutes.

Though the rains maintained the relative humidity level at 75% in the city and settled the minimum temperature at 24 degrees Celsius, the waterlogging was enough to frustrate denizens. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has tightened its grip over Maharashtra and is expected to progress further and cover the entire state during the next 24 hours.

With this, heavy rains are expected in Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur. A Cyclonic Circulation is over Southwest Madhya Pradesh. An offshore Trough is extending from the Maharashtra coast up to the Kerala coast. This Trough will gain more strength now and good rains are expected over Madhya Maharashtra, right from Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur to Ahmednagar, Nashik, Malegaon, and Pune during the next 24 to 48 hours. Thereafter, rains will taper over the region.

Water storage level in Nashik division; Four dams hit zero
Nikheel Pardeshi May 19, 2019 9:30 am
