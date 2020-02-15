Short film submission date extended

NASHIK :

With the massive response to Deshdoot Short Film Competition and Festival on the topic of civic sense, the submission deadline has been extended as the short filmmakers have urged that they should get an extension to send the short film. Due to this, short films can now be sent by the contestants till March 22.

For the last several years, Deshdoot has connected with the readers on the brink of transparency and socially useful journalism. Deshdoot has entered 50th golden jubilee year. On this occasion, the Short Film Competition and Festival, which is jointly organized by Zee and the International Advertising Association in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers Association is receiving tremendous response from all levels.

On the backdrop of National Film Festival, ‘Deshdoot’ is organizing short film workshops in schools and colleges in Nashik. These workshops are also receiving great response from students. There have also been inquiries from all over the country and abroad about the short films and registration is also starting there.

For the past few days, awareness has been raised by ‘Deshdoot’ on Civic Sense, not spitting in public places, do not waste food, e-waste, segregation of wet and dry waste and public hygiene. The theme of this Competition and Festival being Civic Sense, the short films are to be made on the same topic.

Short films with a 50-second limit can now be sent until March 22. Terms and conditions for this Competition are available at the website www.deshdoottimes.com. After the selection of short films, 50 short films will be screened. The final three short films will be honoured with prizes.

Prizes are as follow

The prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 will be given respectively to the first three short films. Besides this, the best short films will be released on Zee TV’s mobile app ZEE5.

Make registration here

To participate in this Short Film Competition and Festival, visit our websites www.deshdoottimes.com or www.deshdoot.com and register your names. For more information make contact on mobile number 9028675814. A single person can send three entries maximum.

Special workshop for filmmakers

Following the selection of short films by expert judges, a special film making workshop has been organised along with artistes on the day of short film screening for those who are interested in film making. Experts will explain minute details about film making during this one-day workshop. Students, as well as those who want to make a career in the field of film, should take benefit of this workshop, it has been urged.