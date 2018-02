Nashik: Shlok Sawale, a student of Std Vth in Fravashi Academy performed well at the national level Funakoshi Cup Karate Championship organized by Funakoshi Shotokan Karate-Do Association, Mumbai.

Shlok won the 2nd prize at Kumite and the 3rd prize at Kata. He was awarded certificates, a silver and a bronze medal. Shlok was felicitated by the school for his achievement.