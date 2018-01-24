Shivkary Gadkot felicitated by Spartans

Nashik: Spartan help centre, a social organization had organized a special programme at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall. Many social activists and organisations doing selfless social work in Nashik were felicitated by Bablu Duggal. Homage was paid to martyrs in Nashik district and their families were felicitated.

Later on a musical treat based on patriotism was presented by Bablu Duggal. Ram Khurdal, Dr. Sandip Bhanose, Somnath Muthal, Dr. Ajay Kapadnis, Kachru Vaidya, Yogesh Kapse, Harshal Pawar, Pritam Bhamre, Pawan Mavale, Ravindra Kulkarni, Shyam More, Sagar Bodke, Krishnachandra Vispute, Bharat Bramhne, Shravni, Sanket and Renu Bhanose were present on behalf on SGSS.

Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha (SGSS) has been selflessly working for fort conservation and restoration for last 7 years. SGSS has successfully completed 55 fort expeditions till date and has organised 23 fort awareness lectures.

Shivkary has been cleaning various water bodies on fort, collecting plastics bottles and beer bottles, removing the shrubs, creating steps and route to enable to climb fort, removing the names inscribed on fort walls and planting trees on forts during monsoon.