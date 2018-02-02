Shivkary Gadkot completes Mulher fort expedition

Nashik: Since last 7 years, Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha (SGSS ) has successfully completed restoration and conservation activities on 56 different forts in Nashik district. Mulher fort expedition was a thrilling experience to all since the route to the top was very challenging and adventurous.

SGSS team cleaned Badangnath temple on the top. Ram Khurdal informed about the history of Mulher fort.

Dr. Bhanose talked about SGSS activities and future expeditions. Dr Ajay Kapadnis, Pawan Malve, Yogesh Kapse and Somnath Muthal took care of documentation of various gates and water bodies. Bharat Bramhne, Pramod Pawar, Rajendra Kulkarni, Krishnachandra Vispute, Shyam More, Renu Bhanose, Sham Kulte, Akash Sawkar and others participated in the expedition.