Shivaji garden to get facelift

Nashik: The civic body has planned to provide a facelift for Shivaji garden which is located at centre of the city. Currently, the garden is in bad state. “As like other two gardens which have been developed at Tavali Phata and Panchak, Jail Road, Nashik Road, Shivaji garden will be developed under central government’s Amrut Abhiyan. Pune-based Architect Aditi Navgire has finalised the design of the garden,” a civic body official said. “The garden will be developed on the basis of Shaniwarwada at Pune.

There will be Maratha landscape. There will be British style Jackson rolling garden. There was a rolling garden in the era of British officer Jackson. Smart urban gardens will also be developed there,” the official informed.

The estimate of Rs. 4-4.5 crore for renovation of the garden will be finalised in next week, he added. There is also a plan to develop another garden on 5 acres of land which has been reserved opposite Saikiran, Amrutdham. As there are 18 metre roads on both sides of the land, parking space is available on both sides.

5-km pathway on the lines of garden at Tavali Phata, Makhmalabad will be constructed here. As a result, senior citizens can visit the garden. As many as 2,000 people visit the gardens at Tavali Phata and Panchak daily. The final design of the garden is under process, the official informed further.