Shiv temples in city gear up for Mahashivratri

NASHIK: Devotees all across the district have made preparations to celebrate Mahashivratri today. A Lord Shiva Temple on the banks of the Godavari river, various temples in the city and adjoining areas have also made preparations for the big day.

Hundreds of devotees gather at Trimbakeshwar at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas to worship Lord Trimbakeshwar. A grand fair is also organised on the occasion. Along with Lord Trimbakeshwar temple, Kapaleshwar, Someshwar, Teelbhandeshwar, Nilkantheshwar, Naroshankar, Talukeshwar, Siddheshwar, Adwaiteshwar (near Shri Ekmukhi Datta), Muktidham, Baneshwar and other temples in the city and the district have been decorated for celebrations.

On Mahashivratri, devotees observe a fast and eat foods that are appropriate for fasting including banana, dates, ratale, kaut (wood apple), Rajgira ladoo etc. Meanwhile, demand for fasting food ratale has picked up many fold in local market and it is being bought from market places of Chandwad and Satana.

The prices of fasting food items, this year are stable compared to last year. Banana is priced at Rs 30/dozen, dates Rs 25/250 gm, Ratale Rs 60-Rs 70/kg, kaut Rs 20/piece and Rajgira ladoo with a minimum of Rs 10/packet. In prime Doodh Bazaar location of the city, milk was being sold at Rs 60/litre on the backdrop of Mahashivratri.

Abhisheks and other rituals are being performed from early morning at all these temples. The festival Mahashivratri is celebrated every year in reverence of Lord Shiva. It marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Hindu calendar month Magha which falls in February or March as per the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is principally celebrated by offering Bel leaves to Lord Shiva and observing an all-day fast as well as an all-night vigil (Jagarana). All through the day, devotees chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’, a sacred Panchakshara mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva. In accordance with scriptural and discipleship traditions, penances are performed in order to gain boons.

In Nepal, millions of Hindus from different part of the world attend Shivratri festivities at the famous Pashupatinath temple. Thousands of devotees also attend Mahashivratri at the famous Shiva Shakti Peetham of Nepal.