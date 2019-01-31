Shiv Sena ready to unfurl saffron flag in district: Mirlekar

Nashik: Considering readiness at the village level in all talukas of the district on the backdrop of forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, it is seen that Shiv Sena is ready to unfurl a saffron flag in the district, stated Shiv Sena sub-leader and North Maharashtra convener Ravindra Mirlekar on Thursday.

Mirlekar and district liaison chief Bhausaheb Choudhari took state assembly constituency wise review in the district for the last three days. As Shiv Sena is making preparations to contest Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on its own, Mirlekar took information about a strengthening of the part at taluka and village level in the district booth wise preparations in the review meeting.

Thereafter, he conducted a meeting with Shiv Sena office bearers and corporators from Nashik central, Nashik east, Nashik west and Deolali constituencies at Shiv Sena head office in the city.

Mirlekar expressed his satisfaction over overall preparations by Shiv Sena in the district. Shivsainiks in the district are enthusiastic and booth chiefs are doing a good job at booth level office level, he stated and urged that office bearers and Shivsainiks should be ready to unfurl the saffron flag.

District liaison chief Bhausaheb Choudhari said that Shiv Sena has a good base in the district and many good works were conducted through it. As Sena has reached to farmers, labourers and all components of the society, it will get huge support in forthcoming elections, he added. Corporator Santosh Gaikwad who fought with a leopard was felicitated by Mirlekar.

District chief Vijay Karanjkar, metropolitan chief Mahesh Badve, Sachin Marathe, MLA Yogesh Gholap, NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste, group leader Vilas Shinde and other office bearers were present.