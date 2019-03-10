Shiv Sena-BJP ask office bearers, activists to remain quite

Nashik: Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have come together through an alliance. However, there are still differences among activists of both parties. In addition, office bearers of both parties are busy in proving how the candidate of their parties is proper to party chiefs and seniors.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are taking efforts to clear differences and messages regarding this received by office-bearers here, informed office bearers in the district.

Shiv Sena followers are the most disappointed.

As Shiv Sena had earlier announced to fight elections on its own, the number of aspirants are bigger. Posts supporting a decision of alliance and to explain Uddhav Thackeray’s stand to Shiv Sena followers are making viral on social media.

In politics, decisions have to be taken many times after seeing a situation. Uddhav Thackeray has given his support to Bharatiya Janata Party with a view that the country should have Hinduist government.

He had forced the Chief Minister to take many decisions for the welfare of farmers, middle-class people and poor. Considering discussions on social media, messages are being sent to Shiv Sena followers to reach Uddhav Thackeray’s stand and they are being urged to remain quiet.

On the other hand, BJP leaders instructed local office bearers not to make any remark about the post of Chief Minister, Shiv Sena candidates and Shiv Sena, informed BJP office bearers in the district.

There is an alliance and it has been approved to give an equal share. However, following some remarks over the post of Chief Minister, a bad effect is being seen. To prevent this, BJP leaders should avoid making any remark about the alliance and the post of the Chief Minister, as per instructions issued to office bearers, it is understood.