Shiv Jayanti: Traffic on procession route to be diverted today

Nashik: The traffic on the main procession route in the city has been diverted in view of Shiv Jayanti to be celebrated today (Feb. 19). Deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil issued a notification regarding this.

The jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated amidst much enthusiasm in the city today as per date. The entry for all types of vehicles on the main procession route has been banned from 12 pm today to end of the procession.

The procession will begin from Wakdi Barav (Chowk Mandai). Thereafter, the procession will pass through Jehangir Masjid-Dadasaheb Phalke Road-Mahatma Phule Market-Bhadrakali Market-Badshahi Corner-Gadge Maharaj statue-Main Road-Dhumal Point-Mahatma Gandhi Road-Sangli Bank signal-Meher signal-Swami Vivekanand Road (Old Agra highway)-Ashok Stambh-Navin Tambat lane-Ravivar Karanja-Holkar bridge-Malegaon Stand-Panchavati Karanja-Malviya Chowk and via Purshuram Puriya Road, the procession will reach Ramkund.

The vehicle riders have to use an alternate route during this period. All buses which are released from Nimani and Ravivar Karanja bus stands and other vehicles have been diverted via Adgaon Naka, Kannamwar bridge and Dwarka circle.

There will be no entry for handcarts, motorcycles and other vehicles on the main procession route, except police vehicles, fire brigade and ambulance.The diversion in the routes will come into force from 11 am till the end of the procession.

In the meantime, the additional police force will be deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the city buses which are released from Nimani and Panchavati Karanja bus stand will be released from Panchavati depot.

In addition, vehicles coming from Ojhar, Dindori and Peth areas will head further via Adgaon Naka, Kannamwar bridge, Dwarka circle to Nashik Road, Nashik city and other places.