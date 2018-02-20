Shiv Jayanti procession organised in the city

Nashik: The Shiv Jayanti procession was organised in the city yesterday amidst chanting of ‘Jai Bhavani..Jai Shivaji’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’.

The traditional procession began at 4.30 pm from Wakdi Barav in Old Nashik in principal presence of sister of Udyanraje Bhosale, Manishatai Raje Bhosale after Mayor Ranjana Bhansi broke the coconut open.

Surgana’s Ratnasheelraje Pawar, Sonaliraje Pawar, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, corporator Vatsala Khaire, RPI district chief Prakash Londhe, Meer Muktar, office bearers of various political parties and activists were also present.

Chhatrapati Sena Mandal led the procession. Followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in traditional attire, dhol (drum) squad and saffron flags were attraction of this mandal. Indiranagar’s Swarajya Pratishthan Mandal followed it. It presented a huge 14-feet idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivsai Friend Circle in Digar Lane, Old Nashik presented a live scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life story.

Old Nashik Janata Mandal at Mhasrultek, Lokpriya Mandal in Burud lane, Gajanan Mitra Mandal in Old Nashik, Arjun Krida Mandal in Dwarka and Chhava Maratha Yuva Sanghatana, Hanuman Nagar also took part in the procession.

Rangolis were drawn at various places on the procession route. Drinking water arrangement was made. Various mandals were welcoming the procession on the route.

Police maintained a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident. The procession which began from Wakdi Barav passed through Gadge Maharaj statue, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja and was culminated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Panchavati Karanja.