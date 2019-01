Shetkari Sanman Yojana: Mar 31 is last date to file application

Nashik: The period to file an application under the government’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana has been extended to March 31, 2019.

Farmers should take benefit of this scheme, urged chairman of Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank Keda Aher. Those farmers who have loan above Rs. 1.5 lakh pending and their names are in the green list, should get a loan waiver upto Rs. 1.5 lakh as a part of one-time settlement under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana.

As the period of the scheme has been extended to March 31, 2019, more and more account holders (members) should take benefit of this, Aher urged further.

Talukawise status

Taluka No of members Amount to be

received from govt

(in cr)

Nashik 336 4.67

Sinnar 751 10.13

Niphad 1758 25.06

Dindori 2218 31.34

Surgana 108 1.45

Peth 39 0.41

Malegaon 1646 22.41

Igatpuri 182 2.13

Satana 1467 21.08

Kalvan 566 8.14

Chandwad 548 7.65

Yeola 1524 20.96

Nandgaon 368 4.92

Deola 578 8.29

Trimbak 375 5.45

Total 12464 174.12