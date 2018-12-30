पवारांच्या हेलिकॉप्टरचे अचानक लैंडिंग

0

सार्वमत ऑनलाईन,

अहमदनगर (प्रतिनिधी)- शरद पवार यांचे हेलिकॉप्टर पुन्हा हेलीपॅड वर उतरवण्याची वेल आली. दरवाजा सिटबेल्ट अडकून उघडा राहिला होता. पायलटने दरवाजा बंद केल्यावर पुन्हा उड्डाण केले. दरम्यानअचानक घडलेल्या या प्रकाराने प्रशासनाची धावपळ उडाली.

