Seven killed, 30 injured in head-on collision of trucks

Pimpalgaon Baswant: Seven people including two women were killed and 30 others sustained injuries on Sunday after their tempo collided head-on with another tempo coming from the opposite direction at Shirwada phata, near Pimpalgaon Baswant on Mumbai-Agra national highway.

The tempo carrying Swapnil Kadekar, resident of Rahul Nagar, Takali, Nashik and his relatives was on its way to Kedrai from Nashik, for attending a religious ceremony of his son and as it reached near Shirwada phata at 11.30 am, the driver lost control of the wheel suddenly and hit another tempo coming from the opposite direction, killing three on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sushila Suresh Gavli (66), Nivrutti Rambhau Londhe (70) and Shobha Jagannath Suryavashi (60), while Sudam Patankar (66a) and Samruddhi Dange (6 months), all residents of Nashik died while undergoing the treatment.

The injured persons are being treated in the district civil hospital. Meanwhile, Pimpalgaon Baswant and Vadner Bhairav police rushed to the spot and they removed the vehicles with the help of a crane and cleared off the road for traffic.

The names of the injured are Chandrakala Dange, Jayashri Khose, Anita Namge, Pradip Namge, Alka Choudhari (50), Bhagyashri Dange (30), Meenakshi Keshav Shinde (40), Hirabai Raghunath Kandekar (47), Swati Mhaske, Kailas Mhaske, Ankita Khose (15), Kunal Wagh (19), Ritesh Pawar (5), Gargi Patankar (4), Rudra Mhaske (5), Shivam Mhaske, Deepa Monge (4), Shivaji Abhale (40), Janardan Suryawanshi (67), Duttatrey Kandekar, Shantabai Chavan, Samarath Kotwal, Sonali Zende, Vinita Kandekar, Kailas Mhaske, Swati Mhaske, Sunil Pagare, Aniket Khose, Kunabai Shinde, Indresh Khan, Sundarbai Kandekar and Swati Gavail, all residents of Nashik.

Pimpalgaon police have registered a case of an accident in connection with this.