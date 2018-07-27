Setu offices to start again

Nashik: As the district collector shut setu office before end of its term, this dispute reached the court. The court gave its judgement in favour of setu contractor and gave a green signal to continue the office till the end of the agreement.

However, it allowed the administration to decide about a number of setu offices. Accordingly, setu offices at Panchavati, Nashik Road, Satpur and Tarwalanagar will be restarted again from Monday. While moving to Digital India, Nashik district administration decided to shut setu offices to provide certificates to citizens at their homes.

It started Aaple centres in the city. Currently, 83 aaple centres and Maha e-service centres are functioning in the city. Issuance of certificates through them has made online. Though purpose is to curb the menace of agents, Gujarat Infotech company rushed to the court against this decision.

It made aware the court that one server by Mahaonline for entire state behind the delay in issuance of certificates. Considering the decision to shut setu offices immediately. Considering this, the court asked both company and the administration to make negotiations to find out the solution.

Accordingly, discussions were held between them and it was decided to restart four setu offices. An approval has been given to restart setup offices at Nashik Road, Satpur, Panchavati and Tarwalanagar, informed deputy district collector Shashikant Mangrule.